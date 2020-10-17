Update: More Boise-area holiday jobs. Ski bums, note. Plus: Retailer is hiring Thursday

[Updated Oct. 22] ‘Tis the season for seasonal jobs, including those at major retailers and ski areas.

Bogus Basin said Thursday that it would hire 400 employees over the next 30 days for the 2020-21 winter season.

The nonprofit ski area asked prospective candidates to view open positions on the Bogus Basin website and apply online. No job fair is planned this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time, part-time, and weekend-only jobs are available, including ski lift, ski patrol, food and beverage, rental shop and snow-cat workers, the ski area said in a news release.

Job postings will be available for viewing at bogusbasin.org. Just 19 jobs were listed Thursday morning on the site’s job-search link to Paylocity.com, so watch for updates.

Macy’s has Christmas-season jobs

Macy’s is looking to hire 84 people to fill Christmas season jobs at its Idaho stores. The department store has openings for a variety of positions.

The New York company, which operates stores at the Boise Towne Square mall and in Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene, planned to hold a virtual hiring fair on Thursday, Oct. 22. All interviews will be conducted by telephone.

Interviews were scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time. Job seekers were asked to submit applications online ahead of time.

Applicants often receive a job offer the same day they apply, Macy’s said in a news release. Last year, more than 1,000 seasonal workers nationwide were later offered permanent positions.