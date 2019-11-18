Another building launched at this Meridian site, with a Marriott hotel planned later

Ball Ventures Ahlquist has broken ground on another new building at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, with more to come.

The building, named LaSalle, will have five stories and more than 125,000 square feet. The third building announced at Ten Mile Crossing this year, it will bring the development on the north side of Interstate 84 at Ten Mile Road to more than 800,000 square feet of Class A commercial and medical office space, BVA said in a statement.

Other developments planned for the site include not only additional office buildings but retail, restaurants and a hotel, said Tommy Ahlquist, the CEO of BVA.

The Ten Mile Crossing site, which first broke ground in 2016, now includes 270 acres.

“We have five buildings up and full, three more under construction and four more to start in the coming weeks and months,” Ahlquist said.

They projects in development include a Saltzer Health building that is expected to open next year; a second building for the site’s first tenant, Ameriben; a second phase of medical and some smaller retail and restaurant spaces; a day care center and other medical facilities.

Ball Ventures Ahlquist broke ground July 18, 2019, on a new Saltzer medical office building that will include a 24-hour urgent care center.

The development is also expected to include a Marriott hotel, Ahlquist said.

The LaSalle building will be constructed by BVA, Brighton Corp. and SCS Development. It was designed by Babcock Design and is being built by Okland Construction.

LaSalle building’s main tenant: Perspecta

The main tenant of the new building, expected to be completed in fall 2020, will be government services provider Perspecta.

Investing $5 million in the project, Virginia-based Perspecta will occupy about 65,000 square feet, moving its Boise office from the former Hewlett Packard campus on Chinden Boulevard.

Perspecta provides staff and services to federal, state and local governments. It was formed in June 2018 through the merger of three companies: DXC Technology’s U.S. Public Sector business, itself a spinoff from Electronic Data Systems, acquired by HP in 2008; Vencore Holding Corp.; and KeyPoint Government Solutions, said Lorraine Corcoran, vice president of corporate and marketing communications for Perspecta.

Perspecta has about 500 employees in the Boise area, some of whom work remotely, Corcoran said. The new building means more of them can choose to work in the office. The building offers the company growth potential in a more central location, she said.

Work begins on old Farmstead site

Ahlquist isn’t done with Meridian.

“Steel just went up today” on Eagle View Landing, with two buildings on the 55-acre former Farmstead site just south of I-84 near Eagle Road, Ahlquist said Friday. He said he is buying 25 additional acres there.

More Saltzer urgent care clinics

On Nov. 20, BVA will break ground on the first of four new Saltzer urgent care clinics, at Meridian and Victory roads. I

An artist’s rendering of the planned Saltzer Health urgent-care clinic at Meridian and Victory roads. Provided by Ball Ventures Ahlquist.

The other three will go up at Barber Station in southeast Boise, the Paramount subdivision off Chinden Boulevard in Meridian, and in Caldwell, Ahlquist said.