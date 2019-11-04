This store has sold women’s fashions in Boise for 26 years. It will close before 2020

Another national retailer with a store in Boise has announced it will be closing.

Roz & Ali, at 331 N. Milwaukee St., will join 543 stores nationwide in closing by Dec. 26, its owner, the Ascena Retail Group, says. The store was previously known as Dress Barn, until 2017, when Ascena rebranded about 50 of its stores to Roz & Ali.

An additional 100 Dress Barn and Roz & Ali stores have already closed. The company, which had about 6,800 workers, announced in May it was shutting down. Ascena plans to focus its efforts on its more profitable brands, including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Loft.

A Boise store clerk who did not give her name said clothing was on sale for 20% off.

Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored as long as the store remains open.

The Roz & Ali store, formerly known as Dress Barn, has sold women’s work fashions in Boise since late 1993. Financial difficulties have cause its New Jersey-based parent, Ascena Retail Group to close the chain and focus on more profitable brands. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

Roslyn and Eliot Jaffe founded the chain in Stamford, Connecticut, in 1962. They provided work clothing for women, who were entering the workforce in increasing numbers.

“For more than 50 years, we have been proud to be your go-to fashion destination, providing a great selection at tremendous value,” CEO Gary Muto said on Dress Barn’s website.

Dress Barn first opened at the Boise Factory Outlets in late 1993. The store later moved to its current location. There was a second store, in Nampa, but it closed several years ago.

Gordon Brothers Retail Partners of Boise is carrying out the liquidation sale in Boise and other locations. The same company conducted the liquidation early this year of Performance Bicycles, which also had a store in Boise.

Ascena said it is selling Dress Barn intellectual property to a subsidiary of Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC, which plans to establish a new Dress Barn online site in January.

“We believe the future of Dress Barn is bright and we are excited to grow and expand the online presence for the brand,” Tai Lopez, co-owner of Retail Ecommerce Ventures, said in a news release last week.

It’s among several local retailers to close their doors this year. Sears, Shopko, Payless Shoesource, Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, Crazy8, and Charming Charlie have all closed.