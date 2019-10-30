Here’s who tops 2019 list of 100 Idaho private companies and nonprofits

More than 800 business leaders and young professionals participated in the fifth annual Professional Development Day and the the Idaho Private 100 luncheon on Wednesday at Boise Centre.

The luncheon celebrates the top 100 privately held and nonprofit companies with headquarters in the Gem State. Albertsons Cos. was ranked No. 1 based on sales. WinCo Holdings Inc. and J.R. Simplot Co. were second and third. The three companies were unchanged in the rankings from 2018.

Meridian’s CBH Homes rose faster in the rankings than any other company, from No. 31 last year to No. 20.

The full list will appear in a special edition of the Statesman’s Treasure magazine inside Saturday’s print and e-editions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

With the theme “Grow. Here.”, the Professional Development Day featured speakers, panel discussions and “coffee and conversations” where young professionals — and experienced ones — mingled with CEOs and business and community leaders.

The Idaho Statesman organizes both events. Micron Technology Inc. is Professional Development Day’s presenter. Idaho Trust Bank, Holland & Hart Attorneys, and accounting firm KPMG cosponsor the Idaho Private 100 list and luncheon. KPMG compiles the list based on a voluntary survey of companies each year.