Here’s what is starting to go up south of Ada County Courthouse near WinCo

Construction has begun on an eight-story apartment building a block south of the Ada County Courthouse.

The building at 3rd and Myrtle streets, named “Third and Myrtle” on architectural renderings, will have 285,000 square feet, with 173 apartments and 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It will include studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Parking will be provided inside the building, with 400 spaces on the second, third and fourth floors. There will also be bike storage areas on those floors.

The developers are River Caddis Development Corp. of East Lansing, Michigan, and Standard Capital, an investment and asset management firm in Los Angeles. The Opus Group, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the design-builder, architect and structural engineer.

The building is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

The 3rd and Myrtle building by River Caddis Development will be located a block south of the Ada County Courthouse and across the street from WinCo Foods. Provided by River Caddis Development

A portion of the parking spaces will be available for people with business at the courthouse. A spokeswoman for the developers was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about the arrangement. Elizabeth Duncan, a spokeswoman for Ada County, said she needed to check on the partnership.

Another downtown apartment project, The Cartee at 4th and Broad streets, is breaking ground this week. The eight-story building will have 160 apartments.

The projects are part of an apartment boom that is bringing the construction of 1,542 units in Ada County this year, according to a report from Colliers International. Developers have built 3,581 new rental units in Ada County since 2015, raising the total to nearly 19,000.