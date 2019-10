Business Washie toilet seat cleaner how-to video October 12, 2019 07:00 AM

Washie is a toilet seat that dispenses a squirt of cleaning foam you can use to wipe a public toilet seat. Its founder, Rob Poleki of Pocatello, Idaho, won a $20,000 first-place award in Boise Startup Week's Pitch Competition on Oct. 9, 2019.