Onion harvester dies after being pulled into machinery in rural Oregon, undersheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening when he was accidentally pulled into an onion harvester in Malheur County.

Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson said an individual turned on the onion harvester, not realizing that there was another man behind the machinery. The accident happened near King Avenue, in a rural area between Ontario and Nyssa, Oregon, Johnson said.

Johnson said there is no criminal investigation. He said the call to the Sheriff’s Office about the accident came in around 10:35 p.m.

“They were working really hard to get the onions in before the freeze,” Johnson said. “Any chance (farmers) get to harvest, they’re out there. They’re working early and working late.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The deceased man’s name has not been released.

Johnson said he wasn’t sure whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified of the death.