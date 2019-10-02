Boise company among 25 contending U.S.’s 4 largest railroads violated antitrust law

SHARE COPY LINK

The Amalgamated Sugar Co., the Boise-based company that markets sugar under the White Satin brand, has sued the nation’s four largest railroads, accusing them of inflating shipping costs after conspiring to impose fuel surcharges.

Amalgamated filed its lawsuit on Monday, accusing Union Pacific Railroad Co., Burlington Northern Santa Fe, CXS and Norfolk Southern of violating United States antitrust law.

The suit claims the rail companies coordinated the establishment of fuel surcharges that brought in billions of dollars above the companies’ fuel costs between 2003 and March 2007.

It followed years of reduced profits for rail companies. From 1985 to 2004, rail rates, adjusted for inflation, declined every year but one.

“In 2003, the four largest United States-based Class I railroads engaged in an extraordinary series of meetings, phone calls, and email communications through which they embarked on a conspiracy — under the guise of a fuel cost recovery program — to apply and enforce rail fuel surcharges across their customers in order to generate profits,” attorneys for The Amalgamated Sugar Co. wrote. “Prior to conspiring, Defendants operated as businesses should: They actively competed against each other over rates generally and with respect to fuel recovery mechanisms to the benefit of their customers.”

The price-fixing allegations have been wending their way through the federal courts for years, with several companies filing similar lawsuits in 2007. Attorneys then sought class-action status on behalf of 16,000 shippers against the four railroads, but earlier this year a federal appellate judge said the cases would have to be brought individually or broken down into groups of similar shippers with similar situations. The deadline for filing those individual cases was Monday.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Boise, cited a series of in-person meetings, phone calls and emails between the companies’ CEOs and top sales and marketing executives beginning in spring 2003.

In March 2003, CSX reportedly imposed a fuel surcharge that was matched two weeks later by Union Pacific. The other two companies later followed suit.

Amalgamated Sugar claimed the companies already had a provision in their contracts with shippers to recover added fuel costs. The lawsuit cites an independent study commissioned by the American Chemistry Council and Consumers United for Rail Equity that found that the railroads’ surcharge exceeded costs by more than $6 billion.

The complaint says the four rail carriers control 90 percent of all rail shipments in the United States. The industry, through bankruptcies and consolidations has shrunk from 35 railroads in 1980 to seven today.

The lawsuit is one of 25 similar actions field across the country this week for the same alleged conduct. it’s the only one filed in Idaho. Other plaintiffs include Hyundai, Kia, Campbell Soup Co., Alcoa and Phillips 66.

“We believe the claims are meritless and plan to vigorously defend ourselves in court,” Kristen South, a Union Pacific spokeswoman said in an email.

Amy Casas, a spokeswoman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe, said the company is reviewing the filings.

“These allegations are not new and we have strongly denied these accusations for well over a decade,” Casas said by email.

Representatives for the other two railroads did not reply for requests for comment.

The lawsuit was filed by Raymond Powers and Portia Rauer of the Boise firm Powers Farley and Stephen Neuwirth and Sami Rashid of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in New York City. The Quinn Emanuel firm is involved in all of the lawsuits.

Amalgamated, founded in 1897, is the second-largest sugar beet processor in the United States. It contracts with farmers for 180,000 acres of sugar beets in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. It is controlled by the Snake River Sugar Co., a cooperative of more than 750 sugar beet farmers in those three states.

Amalgamated operates processing plants in Nampa, Twin Falls and Paul. The Nampa factory, off Interstate 84, processes 12,000 tons of sugar beets per day and granulates 1,000 tons of sugar. The plant in Paul, north of Burley, processes 17,000 tons of beets a day, compared with 6,800 tons in Twin Falls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.