Idaho agriculture officials want to help you dump your pesticides — safely — and for free

If you need a way to safely dispose of unused pesticides, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture wants to take them off your hands.

The agriculture department is collecting unused or unusable pesticides at several sites across the state during the month of September, according to a press release from the agency. Pesticides are considered “unusable” if they have lost their potency, were exposed to extreme temperatures, were canceled or suspended by state or federal authorities or a grower simply decided to change their crop or pest management practices, the release said.

“Since 1993, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has safely collected and disposed of over 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides,” said Victor Mason, the agricultural resources division administrator, in the press release.

Anyone who uses pesticides — including farmers, pesticide dealers or distributors, professional pesticide applicators and homeowners licensed to use pesticides on their personal property — can dispose their pesticides safely and legally at the locations listed below, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, 2455 Hemmert Ave. in Idaho Falls

Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 97 Park St. in Blackfoot

Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Power County Transfer Station, 2950 Landfill Road in American Falls

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Bureau of Land Management’s Burley Field Office, 3630 Overland Rd. in Burley

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Twin Falls Canal Company, 357 6th Ave. West in Twin Falls

Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave. in Nampa

Wondering what counts as a pesticide? Pesticides including anything with a “cide” in the name, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and rodenticides, according to the press release. That means the collection sites can’t accept fertilizers, micronutrients, paint, solvents or motor oil.

All participants must call their local agricultural department field office — or the main Boise office at 208-332-8605 — to register the total number of pounds of pesticides they plan to dispose.