Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service from Boise to this California city

A new terminal at Boise Airport? Yes — and other airport plans Rebecca Hupp, director of Boise Airport, talks to City Council about the next steps in the airport's master plan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rebecca Hupp, director of Boise Airport, talks to City Council about the next steps in the airport's master plan.

Alaska Airlines says it will begin nonstop flights between Boise and Los Angeles in March.

The Seattle-based airline said Wednesday that it will offer two flights daily from Boise and two return flights from Los Angeles.

The Boise flights will depart at 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., arriving in Los Angeles at 8:58 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on West Coast time. The Los Angeles flights will leave California at 8:30 a.m. and 7:55 p.m., arriving in Boise at 11:33 a.m. and 10:58 p.m. The flights will be on Embraer 175 planes with two seats on each side of the aisle.

“With this new service, it should be fantastic,” Sean Briggs, spokesman for the Boise Airport, said by phone. “The schedule looks great for the Boise or Treasure Valley traveler. You could do a full day of work in L.A and catch an 8 o’clock flight out.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The flights into Los Angeles also provide great connections for flights into Mexico, he said.

“The Boise Airport is certainly excited to hear this news,” Briggs said. “Alaska is one of our top airlines. For them to expand their service offerings is very welcome.”

Currently, Alaska passengers flying to Los Angeles from Boise stop in Portland or Seattle.

Direct flight to Los Angeles already are offered by Delta, United and Allegiant airlines.

Starting in early January, Alaska will also add direct routes between Los Angeles and Spokane, Washington; Redmond, Oregon; and Missoula, Montana. Other additions are Redmond to San Francisco and San Diego; Spokane to San Francisco; and Anchorage, Alaska, to San Francisco.

“We’re excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in Calfornia,” Brett Catlin, the airline’s managing director of capacity planning, said in a news release.