A Boise cafe. Apartments atop an alley. Subdivisions. See what’s coming near you 

Roosevelt Market closes, but the memories aren’t going away The iconic East End community gathering place closed December 2018. On the last day, employee Leland Stewart made a tender tribute for the owners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The iconic East End community gathering place closed December 2018. On the last day, employee Leland Stewart made a tender tribute for the owners.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Pamela Lemley is seeking a permit to renovate the Roosevelt Market, 311 N. Elm Ave. Lemley and co-owner Jill Simplot had earlier announced plans to reopen the neighborhood grocery store and add a cafe operated by Sarah Kelly, a chef that runs Petit 4 bistro and previously operated Downtown Boise’s Bleubird.

—

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Boise Caddis LLC has requested an air easement from the Ada County Highway District to let it build an apartment building over part of an Downtown Boise alley. Boise Caddis plans an eight-story building on the north side of Myrtle Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. The building would have commercial spaces on the ground floor, structured parking above, and 174 apartments on the top four floors.

Boise Caddis LLC plans to build an eight-story mixed use building with ground-floor commercial, parking, and 174 apartments on the north side of Myrtle Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. The yellow circle marks a north-south alley.. Provided by ACHD

—

Needles Eye Holding of Eagle is seeking a permit to remodel and divide the old Fuddruckers restaurant space at 1666 S. Entertainment Ave. The company plans to use 3,500 square feet for a Costa Vida Mexican restaurant and split the remaining 3,200 square feet among two future tenants. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the request at a hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

An artist's rendering of a proposed Costa Vida restaurant at 1666 S. Entertainment Ave. The restaurant would take up more than half of the building that previously housed a Fuddruckers restaurant. Two other tenants would be contracted for the remaining space. Houston-Bugatsch Architects via the city of Boise

—

Designer Floors is seeking a permit to build a 24,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse at 654 W. McGregor Drive, south of the Fred Meyer store on Federal Way. The property is now an empty lot.

—

Idaho Power is seeking a permit to build a training center at 11350 W. Franklin Road. The property is just west of the company’s Boise Operations Center near Five Mile Road.

—

I.M. Irie Two LLC of Boise seeks a permit to build a three-story building with housing and ground-floor businesses at 505 W. Bannock St. The building would have 15,100 square feet. The application does not say what kind of housing units it would have or the number of units. It lists 193 seats in a section of the application for restaurants, bars or lounges. An abandoned one-story building sits on the property.

—

Twenty-four multi-family housing units in one building are proposed at 1714 N. Cole Road, on property owned by Victor Frangiosa of Boise. The two-story building would have 23,500 square feet.

—

Corey Barton Homes is seeking a permit to build 17 townhouses at 9867 W. Campville St., located between West Overland Road and Interstate 84, west of Maple Grove Road. The two-story units would be contained in three buildings and would include garages.

—

Solitco, a solar power company, leased 347,000 square feet of industrial space at the former ShopKo Distribution Center, 1001 E. Gowen Road, reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

—

Sarabeth Bridal is leasing 1,239 square feet of space in the 8th Street Marketplace, 404 S. 8th St., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

—

St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital is holding an open house for its new Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. The $42 million building, at Avenue B and Jefferson Street in Downtown Boise, has 100,000 square feet. It brings together most of St. Luke’s pediatric specialists and services under one roof. The pavilion will open for patients on Sept. 3.

—

Michael Fery of Cole & Fairview LLC is seeking a rezone of 5.5 acres at 7563 West Fairview Ave. The rezone would change the lot from A-1 (open land) to C-2D/DA (general commercial with design review and development agreement).

—

The Boise City Council will hear the appeal of a Planning and Zoning Commission decision to approve a conditional use permit for a 46-unit multifamily development at 5571 N. Eagle Road. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Boise City Hall.

—

James L. Jewett is seeking an appeal of the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of a conditional use permit for 10 single-family homes on 6.1 acres at 5257 N. Collister Drive.

—

Ada County Highway District staff will recommend commission approval of a $1.7 million contract to Knife River Corp. to replace an aging bridge over the New York Canal. The project is part of ACHD’s five-year work plan adopted in 2018.

—

Grofunk LLC of Boise, owner of a parcel at 7755 W. Crestwood Dr., is seeking a permit to build 16 townhouses off North Glenwood Street and West Goddard Road. Each towhhouse would have 1,589 square feet, with a ground-floor garage and living space on three floors.

—

IBL Events, a Meridian producer of tradeshows and expositions, bought the 23-year-old Boise Flower and Garden Show from The Event Group, of Portland, IBL co-owner Anna Marie Aldinger said. IBL already produces the Idaho Job & Career Fair, Fitness Festival, Remodeling & Design Show, Business Builder Day, Idaho Dream Wedding Expo, Experience Idaho Expo, Family Pet Expo, Family Summer Palooza and Kids Discovery Expo.

—

Kuna

Russell Hunemiller of Go For It LLC seeks to annex 125 acres near the intersection of North Meridian Road and East Rodeo Lane into Kuna for a subdivision, which would be zoned for neighborhood commercial and medium-density residential development.

—

Star

River Stone LLC seeks approval of the final plat for its Parkstone Subdivision, south of Idaho 44 and west of Plummer Road. This phase would include 13 acres and 41 single-family homes.

—

Patricia Destocki seeks to annex 4 acres into the city at 23189 N. Can Ada Road with a residential zoning for 10 single-family homes.

—

A rendering shows the proposed layout for one of Willow Tree Learning Center’s classrooms. Willow Tree Learning Center

J&S Properties LLC of Boise want a conditional use permit to build a preschool called the Willow Tree Learning Center for 15 children at 11231 W. Hercules St. at the west side of Star Road and State Street.

—

Nampa

Lanco Inc. of Nampa is looking to annex and zone a 14-acre parcel at 1318 Lone Star Road for 59 single-family lots. The subdivision would be called Springbrook.

—

Enliven CBD hosted a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 17, for its new store at 2585 Caldwell Blvd.

—

Co-owners Elizabeth Firestone and her fiance, Paul Silvis, at Elite RV Storage in Nampa. Provided by Elizabeth Firestone

Elite RV Storage, a 17- acre RV parking lot, is now open at 3517 E. Victory Road near Interstate 84 in Nampa.

—

Meridian

The West Ada School District plans to build a new Fine Arts Academy for students in grades 6 through 12 at 915 E. Central Drive, near the Meridian Road exit of Interstate 84. The district seeks to rezone 19 acres from light industrial to general commercial. The project would also involve a new parking lot for Idaho State University and an eventual expansion of the District Services Center. The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 19.

The West Ada School District hopes that this 19-acre parcel off Interstate 84 will be home to a new Idaho Fine Arts Academy for middle and high school students. Provided by West Ada School District

—

Chip Cookies will open a new location at The Village at Meridian, next to Sur La Table and across from Village Coffee.

—

Verizon Wireless is opening a store on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 130, near McMillan Road.

—

Rotana Smoke Shop is opening a store at 1624 N. Meridian Road, off the intersection of Meridian Road and Fairview Avenue.

—

Coleman Homes, a Toll Brothers company, has scheduled the grand opening of its 6,500-square-foot design studio from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at 3633 East Overland Road. The event will include “new-home inspiration, along with delicious light fare, live music, and studio tours.”

—

Around Idaho

Boise’s St. Luke’s Health System has begun work on a $40 million expansion of St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center, including a two-story, 50,000-square-foot addition to the north of the existing hospital and the remodeling of 15,000 square feet of existing space. The east side of the hospital, the original building built in 1956, will be demolished, and a parking lot will go in its place.

The addition’s first floor will house emergency, laboratory, medical imaging and infusion departments. The second floor will include 15 private patient rooms, two labor/delivery/recovery rooms, three operating room suites and one procedure room, pre and post-surgery recovery bays, an inpatient pharmacy and inpatient therapy services. St. Luke’s McCall

—

The founder and CEO of Greek yogurt company Chobani has opened a $21 million research and development center in Twin Falls, the Idaho Business Review reports. Chobani opened a yogurt plant in Twin Falls seven years ago.

—

Sandpoint’s Tamarack Aerospace Group says a bankruptcy court has authorized the company to accept $1.95 million in debtor-in-possession financing to help it continue operating. The money is from “a consortium of friendly investors including existing Active Winglet customers, vendors, and other company stakeholders,” said Tamarack.

A Tamarack Aero Active Winglet on a Cessna CJ3. Provided by Tamarack Aerospace Group

Active Winglet, the company’s product, boosts performance and fuel economy on certain Cessna jets. The company filed for bankruptcy after the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency grounded all jets using the winglets. A plane using them crashed in Indiana last November, killing three people.

—

Notable

Twenty-one Idaho companies have been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing privately held companies for 2019, announced Aug. 14. Among them:

▪ Maverick Media Ventures, a 5-year-old Garden City business run by Trent and Elizabeth Dyrsmid, ranked 254th, reporting $3.1 million in sales and a 1,693% growth rate over the past three years. Maverick resells brand-name products on Amazon and provides templated standard operating procedures for other Amazon sellers.

▪ Velox Media, a digital marketing firm at 816. W Bannock St., No. 306, in Boise, ranked 181st. Velox, led by Joe Rowett and Kevin Veon, specializes in search engine optimization and paid search marketing. In three years, the company said, it has grown to 25 employees from four and increased revenue fourfold to $3.1 million a year.

▪ Meridian’s Zennify, a Salesforce consultant founded by Nathan Mueller, Manvir Sandhu and Jesse Barker, made its debut on the list at No. 632 with a reported $9 million in revenue and a three-year revenue growth rate of 698%. The company said it has employees in 12 states. Its headquarters is at 2775 W. Navigator Drive, Suite 100.

—

CTS Corp., a publicly traded company in Lisle, Illinois, near Chicago, bought Boise’s Quality Thermistor Inc. for $75 million on Aug. 1, the Idaho Business Review reports. QTI, based at 2108 Century Way, designs and makes temperature sensors.