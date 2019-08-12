Business
HUD official hints Hillary caused Epstein death. What HUD’s Ben Carson said in Idaho
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson stopped short of criticizing a top HUD official who suggested Hillary Clinton may have been involved in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sex trafficking.
Epstein died Saturday of an apparent suicide in a federal prison in New York. That day, Lynne Patton, a regional HUD administrator who oversees housing programs in New York and New Jersey, said Epstein was “Hillary’d” in a post on Instagram. Her post included a screenshot of a story on Epstein’s death.
Patton, an appointee of President Donald Trump, added the hashtag “#VinceFosterPartTwo,” a reference to the deputy White House counsel under Bill Clinton who killed himself in 1993. A number of conspiracy theories over the years have blamed the Clintons for Foster’s death.
Carson visited Idaho on Monday to tour of IndieDwell, the Caldwell container-home manufacturer, as part of a campaign to promote affordable housing. Afterward, an Idaho Statesman reporter asked Carson about Patton’s post.
“We would all be better off if we kind of settled down and ...” Carson said before his voice trailed off, as he walked to his vehicle to leave. He did not elaborate.
Comments