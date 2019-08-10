This boutique closed in Boise but stayed at Village at Meridian. Now it’s back Downtown

A look at new buildings under construction in Downtown Boise Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned.

Walla Walla Clothing Co. is headed back to Boise.

The fashion company, which focuses on contemporary clothing for women ages 18 to 80, closed its store at 814 W. Idaho St. in January, after its lease expired. It had operated there for five years.

Owner Teresa Ellison consolidated that store with one at The Village at Meridian that opened in 2015, about a year after the Boise store opened. But it turned out there weren’t enough customers to support two stores, she said. The Meridian store still had six years on its lease when the Boise lease expired, so she kept it and did not renew the Boise lease.

“We never wanted to leave Downtown Boise, but I had to make a choice,” Ellison said by telephone..

Recently, The Village found another tenant to take over the space, allowing Walla Walla Clothing Co. to end its lease. With the Idaho Street space, between Portsche’s Fine Jewelry and The North Face, still available, Ellison signed a new lease there.

“Our customers are very excited that we’re coming back to Boise,” she said.

Village retailers must remain open until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Boise store will be open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for 7 p.m. on Thursday. It will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“Our shoppers really don’t shop after 6 o’clock.,” Ellison said. “They’re going out to dinner and doing other things. They’re not going to the mall and walking around.”

Founded in Walla Walla, Washington, 25 years ago, the company also has stores in Kennewick and Tacoma.

“My staff and I are very excited to be back Downtown,” Ellison said. “The response we’ve received from customers has been really positive. Our phones have been blowing up.”