This beloved Boise bookstore will open a second Treasure Valley location

Rainbow Books finds its pot of gold (so to speak) The owners of Rainbow Books, a used-bookstore institution on State Street near 13th Street, were relieved and excited to find a buyer for both the building — and the business. Bruce and Laura DeLaney, who already own Rediscovered Bookshop in Downt Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The owners of Rainbow Books, a used-bookstore institution on State Street near 13th Street, were relieved and excited to find a buyer for both the building — and the business. Bruce and Laura DeLaney, who already own Rediscovered Bookshop in Downt

A couple of times a week, people ask Laura DeLaney if Rediscovered Books will open a store further west.

Now, DeLaney can finally tell them yes.

Thirteen years after founding Rediscovered Books in Downtown Boise, DeLaney and her husband, Bruce, will open a second Rediscovered Books in downtown Caldwell at 802 Arthur St., across the street from the Indian Creek Plaza and the Flying M Coffeeshop.

“I really enjoy the city investing in itself, the strengths of the Valley, and the sense of the community,” DeLaney said in a telephone interview. “We wanted a space where we could capitalize on that energy.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the Amazon-incited decline in big-box booksellers, Rediscovered Books, like many independent bookstores, is thriving. Last year, sales at independent bookstores nationwide increased nearly 5 percent, according to the American Booksellers Association.

Here in Boise, Rediscovered Books is a “second home” for many residents, DeLaney said.

“We’re a real place with real people working here, and we do our best to connect with the people who live here,” DeLaney said. “That has value and will always have value.”

Even so, DeLaney recognizes that her family’s small business has grown fast. In 2015, the DeLaneys expanded their Boise store, 180 N. 8th St., to 3,000 square feet from 2,000. Around that time, they began to consider a location further west. But the DeLaneys put those plans on hold after they bought Rainbow Books, a used bookstore at 1310 W. State St. in Boise, in 2018. They renamed it Once and Future Books.

Then, in April this year, the DeLaneys revisited the idea of opening a store in Caldwell.

Like their Boise store, the Caldwell store will be 3,000 square feet and include a variety of books, including a large children’s section. But the collection they stock will be different from Boise’s.

“Our collections have always been a collaboration,” she said. “The variety we have is a reflection of the community.”

DeLaney anticipates she’ll stock more Spanish-language books, as well as textbooks and reading materials for nearby students from the College of Idaho and the Treasure Valley Community College.

Bruce and Laura DeLaney, owners of Rediscovered Books, bought Rainbow Books in 2018. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Rediscovered will also host events at the Caldwell store, such as the popular Book & Wine evenings it hosts with Telaya Wine Co. in Boise.

DeLaney plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo to buy new bookcases. DeLaney calls the campaign a “book bond” — in return for providing the up-front cash to launch the store, supporters will receive an equivalent gift certificate to spend at the store when it opens.

That won’t be until November, DeLaney estimates. She and her husband will start hiring around September, with hopes to employ four full-time workers and three to four people part-time.

Between now and then, DeLaney is meeting with contractors and residents, and getting to know their new community. She’s excited to bring a new bookstore to Caldwell.

“When more people read books, the world is more connected and we are all the better for it,” she said.