A car dealership. A Women’s Business Center. A new law dean. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley. This list is developing and will grow as new items are added through Tuesday morning, July 30:

Noteworthy

The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched a new Idaho Women’s Business Center to offer counseling, training, networking, mentoring and technical assistance to women entrepreneurs.

The center plans to open an office in Nampa and another in Twin Falls. It is opening an appointment-only satellite location in Boise and plans another in Idaho Falls. Locations have not been announced.

The center is hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation. The University of Idaho is a center partner.

A previous Women’s Business Center in Idaho closed in 2016 after its local leaders could not raise enough money to meet the SBA’s cash-match requirement.

Boise

Latonia Haney Keith

Concordia University School of Law has named Latonia Haney Keith interim dean as a national search begins for a permanent dean.

Haney Keith joined the faculty of the Downtown Boise law school in 2015. She succeeds Elena Langan, the second dean of the 7-year-old school, who accepted a job as dean of the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in New York.

—

Mountain West Bank plans to move its Downtown Boise branch from 800 W. Bannock St. to 121 N. 9th St.

Nampa

Keifer Automotive Group, of Eugene, Oregon, has started to build a 35,000-square-foot Subaru dealership on the east end of the Nampa Auto Mall near Interstate 84 at Idaho Center Boulevard.

The dealership will employ more than 100 people, the company said. It will include a public dog park. Completion is scheduled next May.