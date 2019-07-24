Online food sales boost Albertsons profits as Boise chain pays down nearly $1B in debt

Kathy Holland on Albertsons’ new Market Street store in Meridian Albertsons is opening its new Market Street store in Meridian, at an old Shopko store at Fairview and Eagle roads. It's offering an expanded selection from its Broadway store that opened in July. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Albertsons is opening its new Market Street store in Meridian, at an old Shopko store at Fairview and Eagle roads. It's offering an expanded selection from its Broadway store that opened in July.

Albertsons Cos. on Wednesday reported net income of $49 million for the first quarter of its fiscal year ending June 15. During the same quarter a year ago, the Boise chain reported a loss of $17.7 million.

At the same time, Albertsons announced it had reduced its debt by nearly $1 billion during the quarter.

A 33% increase in digital and e-commerce sales and a 1.5% increase in same-store sales helped fuel the improved performance. It was the sixth straight quarter where same-store sales increased.

The company’s Drive Up & Go program, where customers place orders online and then pick them up at an Albertsons store, has expanded to 300 of the Boise chain’s 2,268 stores. CEO Vivek Sankaran said in an earnings call Wednesday. That number is expected to double by the end of the fiscal year, he said.

Albertsons’ delivery program, through a partnership with Instacart, allows customers to order groceries online and have an Instacart shopper pick up the items from a store and deliver them. Instacart provides deliveries in as little as an hour.

Vivek Sankaran Provided by PepsiCo

Both online services are available to Albertsons customers in the Treasure Valley. Drive Up & Go recently began sending text messages to customers to let them know when their orders are ready for pickup, Sankaran said.

Sankaran didn’t speak about it, but Albertsons is testing a subscription program at a dozen stores in Phoenix and Southern California with options for monthly or annual billing. The company hopes to increase customer loyalty and lead them to order more groceries.

Kenji Gjovig, an Albertsons vice president of e-commerce marketing and merchandising, told attendees at a digital food and beverage conference last week in Austin, Texas, that the company plans to expand the program after seeing “off the charts” results in the test markets since March, reported Grocery Dive, an online publication that reports on the grocery industry.

The earnings call with industry analysts was the first since Sankaran took over as CEO April 25. He said he has spent the past three months visiting stores, distribution centers, manufacturing plants and division offices. Sankaran, who came to Albertsons after spending a decade at Frito-Lay, said he spoke with customers, employees, product partners, bankers and analysts to better understand the company and the grocery industry.

“I’ve come away very encouraged about our prospects to serve our customers even better in stores and online,” he said. “Our goal remains to be the favorite local supermarket that delights our customers with the freshest, high-quality products and meal solutions.”

Albertsons has long suffered because of large debt obligations from reuniting the old Albertsons Inc. chain in 2013 and from buying the larger Safeway chain in 2015. In 2017, Albertsons Cos. had more than $12 in debt.

At the end of the first quarter of 2018, debt totaled $11.8 billion. At the end of the previous quarter on June 15, debt was down to $9.8 billion.

During the quarter, Albertsons received $886 million from the sale of the property for 50 stores and a distribution center. The company turned around and leased those properties for $50 million annually under leases that will run for 15 to 20 years.

Albertsons plans to use the money to pay off additional debt.