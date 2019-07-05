This development would add hundreds of homes to a small Idaho city next to Lake Cascade

Lake Cascade State Park Lake Cascade State Park is about 75 miles north of Boise, next to Cascade in Valley County, Idaho. The lake is a reservoir, and the park, open year-round, offers camping, boating, hiking and other activities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lake Cascade State Park is about 75 miles north of Boise, next to Cascade in Valley County, Idaho. The lake is a reservoir, and the park, open year-round, offers camping, boating, hiking and other activities.

A proposed development would greatly expand Cascade, a city of about 1,000 people along Lake Cascade about 80 miles north of Boise.

The River District subdivision also would provide much-needed homes for employees of a planned gold mine in Valley County, a mine representative says.

The latest version of the River District, planned by Cascade residents Phil and Josh Davis of Cascade River LLC, proposes 475 homes on 121 acres of grazing land northeast of Cascade Airport along the North Fork of the Payette River. Cascade, the Valley County seat, would annex the land.

The development would have 158 estate lots, 10 cottage lots, 47 townhouse lots and 51 multfamily lots consisting of 47 fourplex lots and four apartments with 16 units each. It would be built with two entrances from the east side of Idaho 55.

The developer’s plans also include 12 commercial lots close to the highway.

About 130 employees of Midas Gold are expected to move to the Cascade area if the company’s proposed gold mine near Yellow Pine moves forward, Midas Gold Idaho Community Relations Manager Belinda Provancher told the Cascade Planning and Zoning Commission in June.

The green line on this map from the Valley County Assessor's Office defines the parcel that would include the River District subdivision.

Midas is seeking to mine gold and antimony in Stibnite, a historic mining district about 50 miles northeast of Cascade. Midas said last year that it plans to invest $1 billion and will create 1,000 jobs, and an annual direct and indirect payroll of $55 million.

The Cascade Planning and Zoning Commission on July 1 recommended approval of the project, which was formerly known as Cascade River Ranch.

Idaho Statesman Business Editor David Staats contributed.