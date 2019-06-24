First it was Smoky Davis. Now this landmark restaurant may be forced off State Street

Yes, Ada County, traffic is getting more congested on your commute Growth in the Treasure Valley since the economic recession of a decade ago has put a strain on existing traffic arteries in Ada County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Growth in the Treasure Valley since the economic recession of a decade ago has put a strain on existing traffic arteries in Ada County.

Merritt’s Family Restaurant, famously known as “Home of the Scones” for more than four decades, may be forced to move.

The planned widening of State Street by the Ada County Highway District would shave off the parking area in front of the restaurant and make it impossible to keep operating, the owners of the restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend.





“The plans (we’ve) seen put the new road and sidewalks right at our front door,” the post said.

The highway district is looking to widen State Street to six lanes west of North Pierce Park Lane and add sidewalks and gutters.

Merritt’s co-owner Beckie Merritt could not be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for the Ada County Highway District could not be reached for comment.

In the Facebook post, the owners said they were looking for another location to move the restaurant.

“So far, everything out there is for lease and would need a lot of work to fit our needs,” Merritt’s said. “No place will ever have the history and character of this old truck stop!”

The post says Merritt’s would also consider staying at the restaurant’s current location at 6630 W. State St. if they could re-configure the property to provide additional parking to replace the spots that will be lost.

The Merritt family opened its restaurant in 1975 at the old Yatesville truck stop. They developed scones as a cheap alternative to bread, co-owner George Merritt told the Statesman back in 2013.

The restaurant appears in the Idaho Statesman book “150 Boise Icons.” “The classic Merritt’s scone is a flying saucer of warm dough with an orb of melting honey butter — more Indian fry bread than British tea confection,” the introduction waxed.

“We will remain positive about this and continue to do our best to provide our customers with a great dining experience,” Merritt’s said in its post.

The Facebook announcement brought an outpouring of support for Merritt’s and lamented the pains caused by Boise’s growth.

Kuna resident Heidi Benson wrote that Merritt’s has been a favorite of her family for years.

“Thank you for always having amazing food in a great environment,” she wrote.

Margaret Holst said she was saddened to see the worsening traffic situation impact another family business.

“Good luck to you on finding a new location or, hopefully keeping the one you’re at now!” Holst wrote.

Boise resident Mike Irish asked a question that is likely on the minds of many Treasure Valley residents.

“Where will we get sconed if Merritt’s moves?” he wrote.

Last year, the highway district demolished the Smoky Davis meats building farther east on State Street. That building was razed to make room for the intersection expansion along State Street, Veterans Memorial Parkway and 36th Street.

Owner Gary Davis, grandson of Smoky Davis founder Del Davis, is suing in an attempt to force the highway district to pay to rebuild the business on the property that was left.

Breakfasts at Merritt’s Country Cafe come with a plate-sized scone, served with honey butter. Statesman file photo