A popular hunting personality just bought one of Idaho’s top outdoors gear brands

Wild game foodies share recipes, stories and the bounty of their hunting among friends Brad Brooks, Boise, prepares smoked duck, from a hunt earlier in the week, for a gathering of wild game foodies at his Boise home. Sharing food recipes, stories and friendship is a big part of the hunting culture in Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brad Brooks, Boise, prepares smoked duck, from a hunt earlier in the week, for a gathering of wild game foodies at his Boise home. Sharing food recipes, stories and friendship is a big part of the hunting culture in Idaho.

An outdoors media company helmed by popular hunting personality Steve Rinella recently acquired an Idaho-based outdoor gear brand, according to a news release from both companies.

MeatEater, a lifestyle website with a popular podcast and Netflix series of the same name, bought First Lite, a hunting apparel company out of Ketchum. The terms of the acquisition were not made public when the merger was announced on Tuesday.

First Lite, which was founded in 2007, made a name for itself selling camouflage jackets, pants, gloves and more made of merino wool, a lightweight fiber that’s softer than regular wool.

Rinella, whose MeatEater company already offers branded graphic T-shirts and accessories, said in the release that he’s a longtime fan of First Lite.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’ve been a devoted First Lite consumer for almost a decade,” said Rinella. “First Lite was a sponsor of the MeatEater TV show from the very beginning, and I’ve been loyal to them ever since. I love their products, conservation ethos, and knowledgeable customer service. What’s more, the crew at First Lite is comprised of dedicated and die-hard hunters and anglers who spend a ton of time in the field living a lifestyle they believe in.”

First Lite will remain headquartered in Ketchum, and its co-founders Kenton Carruth and Scott Robinson will continue to work as co-presidents, the release said. MeatEater CEO Kevin Sloan will oversee the integration of the two businesses.

First Lite gear is already available for purchase in MeatEater’s online shop as of Wednesday morning.