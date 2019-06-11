Jerry’s Market operated for six decades. On Tuesday, it was demolished. For this.

Jerry’s 27th Street Market torn down for housing project Jerry's 27th Street Market served residents of a Boise neighborhood residents for 64 years before shutting down in 2016. Twenty-six townhouses, two condominiums and ground-floor businesses will soon go up in the store's place. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry's 27th Street Market served residents of a Boise neighborhood residents for 64 years before shutting down in 2016. Twenty-six townhouses, two condominiums and ground-floor businesses will soon go up in the store's place.

Jerry’s 27th Street Market supplied milk, bread, candy, pop and other items to residents of the neighborhood off State Street for 64 years before the small grocery store shut down three years ago.





Weeds began growing in the parking lot after the cars stopped coming in. Sheets of plywood covered the front door and side windows. Graffiti appeared on the back of the building.

On Tuesday, it all went away. Crews from Piatt Excavating of Middleton knocked the West End building down to make way for a four-building development, named the Corner at Whitewater. It will feature 25 townhouses, three condominiums and ground-floor commercial shops facing 27th Street.

A day earlier, the adjacent former Islamic Center of Boise was knocked down. That site will also be used for the housing project.

“We’re going to have the tallest structure in the area, so you’re going to have some beautiful views of all over Boise, and being three blocks from the new Esther Simplot Park also provides great opportunity for recreation,” said real estate agent Elijah McNeeley, of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group, in an interview.

The developer, Trig Point Capital of Denver, hopes to break ground in July and have the first building completed before the end of the year, McNeeley said. It will be on the south side of the property, away from 27th Street along West Stewart Street.

An artist’s rendering of the Corner at Whitewater development at 27th Street and Stewart Avenue in Boise. The three-story units come with rooftop decks. Provided by the city of Boise

Work on the other three buildings will take place simultaneously, with each completed several weeks after the one before it, McNeeley said.





Already, a quarter of the residential units, with two or three bedrooms on three floors plus a roof deck, have been reserved, he said. Prices begin in the mid-$300,000s for units that range from 1,441 square feet to 2,138 square feet.

The fourth building, next to 27th Street, will have 1,800 square feet of indoor commercial space and 600 square feet outside.

The development will include 12 two-car garages and 10 one-car garages, along with 21 on-street spaces.





Melinda Burt, who at the time was the co-owner of Jerry’s 27th Street Market, stands inside the store in 1997. She ran the store with her husband, Jerry, and they provided neighborhood residents the convenience of shopping near home. Statesman file photo

The original plan called for a four-story building, but the top floor was dropped after neighbors complained the additional height would take away privacy from their backyards.

“There were a whole slew of objections,” McNeeley said. “Developer Blane Harvey and his team did a great job of sitting down and listening to those concerns. They reduced the height, changed the outlook of the buildings, reduced the size of the commercial space and made sure parking was not in a lot.”

Across Stewart, at 901 N. 27th St., a second developer, Rex Neilsen plans to build 70 apartments. Half would have one bedroom and half two bedrooms. Neilsen proposes a four-story building with 8,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, along with five work-live units.