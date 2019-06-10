Boise area health care providers debut new clinics for primary, urgent care

Primary Health’s expansion
Garden City-based Primary Health is trying to establish itself in booming areas of the Treasure Valley, said David Peterman, a doctor and the medical group’s CEO.
Primary Health opened the Treasure Valley’s first pediatric urgent care in March near Eagle and Franklin roads. The health care provider opened its 19th clinic on April 15 in North Caldwell.
“Our existing Caldwell clinic is one of our busiest, and we will be able to serve the community even better with this second location.”
Services will include walk-in urgent care and work injury care, as well as family medicine by appointment. Virtually all insurance plans are accepted, and a discount is offered for self-pay patients.
Internet clinic in Albertsons
An example of internet-based treatment is Albertsons’ new Market Street store in Meridian.
A vendor, Phoenix-based Akos Med Clinic, is tucked into a corner of the mammoth store. It can provide walk-in care on a virtual basis. It is one of 12 Akos Med Clinics that the grocery chain has in operation, and the first outside Arizona.
Follow-up questions are asked until the information necessary for a diagnostic decision is collected. The total process typically takes less than 15 minutes.
A complete patient workup is sent electronically to an Akos provider with a breakdown of potential illnesses and treatment options. Through a video consultation, the provider engages with the patient to check information, verify the diagnosis, and confirm or modify the treatment plan formulated by the system.
Cash visits are $75, about half the cost of a typical urgent care visit, Akos said.
“We are committed to providing our customers unprecedented convenience for their total health needs,” said Joe Leyba, director of pharmacy for Albertsons Cos. Southwest, where 11 of the Akos clinics are located.
Appleton Clinics
Adult patients pay $99 a month for the service. There’s no charge for two children per adult member. Patients, in turn, get their primary care needs met, all without having to file insurance claims, meet deductibles or fork out copays.
“You can go as often as you need,” said Clinic Director Jamie Faught, a physician who used to feel rushed in her former practice and spent any free time requesting prior authorizations from insurance companies to treat patients.
The clinic opened last October at 1675 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle.
Blue Cross buys part of Primary Health
Next up for the medical group? With families flocking to Kuna, Rocky Mountain Cos. is seeking to build a new 6,340-square-foot clinic for Primary Health at 1474 N. Meridian Road, near the corner of North Meridian and East Deer Flat roads.
Rocky Mountain Cos., a commercial real estate and development and investment firm, is the landlord for most of Primary’s 19 clinic locations in the Boise metro area.
To keep up with demand for medical services, Primary Health recently sold a minority stake in the business to Blue Cross of Idaho. The money will fund new clinics and additional staff, both organizations said.
The Idaho Statesman contributed.
