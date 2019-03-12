This woman was just named Boise Co-op’s first CEO. Achievements in Valley business

The Boise Co-op has hired Michelle Andersen as its first-ever CEO, leading a staff of 230 people at its flagship North End store and its second store in The Village at Meridian.
Andersen previously led branding and operations at QuickFish, a fast-casual restaurant startup, and she worked for 20 years at Starbucks, most recently Mountain West regional director.
Colliers International Idaho, the commercial real estate company, has named Jim Shipman as managing partner, market leader and co-owner, succeeding George Iliff, the managing owner since 2001.
Iliff will stay on as a co-owner and broker handling community outreach. Thirteen sales professionals will now share in the firm’s ownership. The company has 30 sales and 20 property-management professionals in four Idaho offices.
QuickMar, an Eagle company that provides medication management for pharmacies, senior living centers and other customers in the post-acute care market, has been purchased by PointClickCare Technologies, a Canadian company.
QuickMar was founded in 2007 by Stan Turner, who developed medication-management software in 2003, and Reed DeMordaunt.
