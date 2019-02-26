Statesman picks one of its own for top editor job

A veteran Idaho journalist has been named editor for the Idaho Statesman.
Christina Lords, 32, who has been the newspaper’s interim local editor since December, was named to the job permanently on Tuesday. She succeeds former Editor Rhonda Prast, who left in November.
At the same time, Chadd Cripe, 43, was named assistant editor. Cripe has been with the Statesman for nearly 23 years and most recently served as sports editor and investigative sports reporter.
Lords will oversee the newsroom’s day-to-day operations while continuing to edit the watchdog and politics reporting team of Cynthia Sewell and Audrey Dutton.
“When I first started journalism school, the Statesman was always the guiding light and the best example of Idaho journalism,” Lords said in an interview. “I’ve always respected the work the reporters and photographers here do day in and day out.”
Cripe will assist with breaking news, day-to-day operations and analytics reports. He will continue as sports editor, overseeing reporters Dave Southorn, Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama.
Lauren Gustus, who oversees 10 newsrooms in Idaho, Washington and California as McClatchy’s West Region editor, announced Lords’ appointment during a newsroom meeting.
“Journalists today are in the midst of a great transformation,” Gustus said in a statement. “We must provide instant news and yet also context. We must hold those in power to account. We must surprise and delight. Our newsroom leaders must understand what it takes to be essential to readers every day. Christina has the talent, skills and drive to position the Idaho Statesman for future success.”
Lords cares deeply about Idaho and its people, said Rebecca Poynter, Idaho Statesman president and publisher.
“Christina is an extremely talented journalist who’s already made an impressive impact in her time at the Statesman, leading IdahoStatesman.com to its place as the No. 1 news destination in Idaho,” Poynter said in a statement. “She’s well-equipped to serve at the newsroom’s helm and to help the Idaho Statesman thrive as the top source of news about the community, the state and beyond.”
The Statesman received dozens of applicants for the position. Lords and five other finalists were interviewed by a group that included Gustus, Poynter and Gary Wortel, McClatchy’s west region publisher.
Lords grew up in Pocatello and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Idaho. She was a reporter for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the Issaquah Press in Issaquah, Washington, and the Post Register in Idaho Falls before joining the Idaho Press in Nampa, where she spent nearly four years as a reporter and editor.
She joined the Statesman in 2017 as a real-time news editor and reporter. She was later named editor of the watchdog and politics team.
“The future of our communities depends on strong local news organizations,” Gustus wrote. “The Idaho Statesman newsroom is filled with talented journalists who lead the way day in and day out. Christina is fortunate to have them, and they are fortunate she’s moving into this new and challenging role. She’s a proven editor and an innovative thinker who can adapt to what will continue to be a changing landscape.”
