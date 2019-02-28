A new Downtown Boise hotel. Hundreds of homes in Meridian. See what’s coming near you

Boise
Work has begun on the 138-room Home2Suites hotel at 502 W. Front St. in Downtown Boise, BuildZoom reports. The seven-story hotel is being built by Raymond Management Co. of Middleton, Wisconsin, which will also operate it. The project includes a 541-space parking garage, owned and to be operated by Boise developer Clay Carley. The hotel and garage are estimated to cost $24.9 million.
William Hon of Boise Boutique Condos LLC is seeking to build nine condominiums at 140 W. Main St. The project would also include a parking garage.
JAAM Investments LLC has applied to build three two-story duplexes on a half-acre at 7294 W. Denton Place. The project is expected to cost $420,000.
Two more historic houses on St. Luke’s Health System property near the Boise Medical Center will be moved to a temporary storage lot in East Boise. A house on the corner of Bannock and 2nd streets, and another on Jefferson Street, will join others moved last month to a site off Goodman Street near the Idaho Botanical Gardens. St. Luke’s said the homes will be restored by a developer and eventually put up for sale once locations are secured.
The new Whittier Elementary School at 301 N. 29th St., Boise, is scheduled to be dedicated at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. The two-story, 68,000 square-foot school has 25 K-6 classrooms. Part of the old school will be kept and remodeled into a community center.
Ashley Syms has applied to open a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch at a vacant spot at 111 S. 10th St.
Meridian
The Brighton Corp. and Ball Ventures Ahlquist Development put out plans for their 77-acre subdivision, called Central Valley Plaza, at the northeast corner of Idaho 16 and Chinden Boulevard.
A third of the parcel would be dedicated to residential space and two-thirds to commercial. The project would be anchored by a four-story, 95,000-square-foot medical office that would grow to include a surgical center, emergency room and 50-bed hospital.
The project, first announced last September, also would feature three 48,000-square-foot office buildings, 72,000 square feet of flex office space, some retail (including a convenience store), 40 independent-living lots and an 88-bed assisted-living center.
Trilogy Development, Inc. is looking to annex and rezone 117 acres into the city of Meridian for 401 single-family homes at the southwest corner of McDermott and McMillan roads for its Gander Creek subdivision. The site is near the yet-to-be-built Owyhee High School.
Biltmore Co. would build the homes, which would be between 1,512 and 3,000 square feet each. In a pre-application meeting city planners warned that the City Council might not support development requests west of McDermott at this time. “This is the far edge of current city limits and ‘stretches’ services like police, fire and parks,” they wrote in a meeting summary.
Laundromat Rave Laundry will open on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 132 E. Fairview Ave.
The city of Meridian is considering adding a new playground and splash pad to Reid W. Merrill Sr. Community Park. The current playground equipment and splash pad were completed in March 2003.
Nampa
Nathan Guy is seeking a conditional use permit to convert space in an industrial business park into a sporting goods retailer, Faith Outdoors LLC. The store would be at 2200 Cortland Place.
Luz Corvera is applying to convert a single-family home into a Snow Shack seasonal sno-cone business at 327 First St. N. A temporary use permit had been given to operate that business there in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Star
Star annexed a 10-acre parcel owned by Jacksons Food Stores Inc. at 2602 N. Munger Road, zoning it as residential.
Todd Campbell, of Todd Campbell Construction, received approval from the City Council for a 10-acre subdivision, called Iron Mountain Ridge, north of Floating Feather Road, west of Pollar Lane and south of Beacon Light Road.
The West Ada School District asked for a conditional use permit to build a gym and classrooms at Star Elementary School at 700 N. Star Road. The district also would modify the parking lot and playground.
West Idaho BJJ Martial Arts will open at 11231 W. Hercules Road after it the location was approved by the City Council.
Prodigy Disc proposed an 18-hole disc golf course. The applicant, Corey Dryden, requested that the course be paid for by the city or local sponsors.
Boise’s Trilogy Development, via its subsidiary Heartland Homes LLC, is requesting to annex and rezone an acre at 11810 W. New Hope Road, currently agricultural ground, to incorporate into the Trapper Ridge subdivision.
On behalf of the Miller Family Trust, John Browning of Kuna asked to annex and rezone 20 acres at 7672 and 7884 W. State St. as mixed use for a subdivision, Amazon Falls.
Beyond Treasure Valley
Gem State Dairy Products LLC plans to build a 200,000-square-foot milk-processing plant in Twin Falls that it says could employ 100 people by the end of 2020.
