Drag strip now historic. 2 groups get directors. Changes in Valley leaders, businesses

A racer crosses the finish line at the Nightfire Nationals at Firebird Raceway in 2012. The raceway just received a national historic designation.
The latest achievements by Treasure Valley people and companies.

The Nature Conservancy’s Idaho Chapter, based in Boise, named Mark Menlove as its new state director, succeeding Toni Hardesty, who was promoted to regional division director. Menlove had been executive director of the Winter Wildlands Alliance in Boise.

Mark Menlove

Surel’s Place, a nonprofit artist residency, has hired Jessi Boyer as executive director, succeeding founder Rebecca Mitchell Kelada. Surel’s Place is an artist residency in Garden City at the home of late artist Surel Mitchell.

Jessi Boyer

The family-owned Firebird Raceway, on Idaho 16 near Eagle, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The late Bill New and his wife, Ellanor, established the drag strip in 1968. Scott New is its general manager.

Lifeways Inc., a nonprofit behavioral-health organization based in eastern Oregon, on Jan. 1 bought Safe Haven’s 16-bed adult psychiatric acute care hospital at 8050 W. Northview St. in Boise (at Milwaukee Street). Safe Haven filed for bankruptcy last year.

