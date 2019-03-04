Drag strip now historic. 2 groups get directors. Changes in Valley leaders, businesses

The latest achievements by Treasure Valley people and companies.
People
The Nature Conservancy’s Idaho Chapter, based in Boise, named Mark Menlove as its new state director, succeeding Toni Hardesty, who was promoted to regional division director. Menlove had been executive director of the Winter Wildlands Alliance in Boise.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Surel’s Place, a nonprofit artist residency, has hired Jessi Boyer as executive director, succeeding founder Rebecca Mitchell Kelada. Surel’s Place is an artist residency in Garden City at the home of late artist Surel Mitchell.
Companies
The family-owned Firebird Raceway, on Idaho 16 near Eagle, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The late Bill New and his wife, Ellanor, established the drag strip in 1968. Scott New is its general manager.
Lifeways Inc., a nonprofit behavioral-health organization based in eastern Oregon, on Jan. 1 bought Safe Haven’s 16-bed adult psychiatric acute care hospital at 8050 W. Northview St. in Boise (at Milwaukee Street). Safe Haven filed for bankruptcy last year.
Comments