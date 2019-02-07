Business

Read what Ninja Division told the Idaho Attorney General, and the AG’s response

By Audrey Dutton

February 07, 2019 12:51 PM

Here is the letter Ninja Division and its officers sent last fall to the attorney general offices for Idaho and Washington — and the Idaho Attorney General’s response.

The company’s letter is a response to complaints from Kickstarter backers who say the table top game company, also known as Soda Pop Miniatures, has failed to send them a game called “Super Dungeons Explore: Legends.”

The game raised more than $1 million on Kickstarter in 2015.

Audrey Dutton

