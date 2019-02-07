Read what Ninja Division told the Idaho Attorney General, and the AG’s response

Here is the letter Ninja Division and its officers sent last fall to the attorney general offices for Idaho and Washington — and the Idaho Attorney General’s response.
The company’s letter is a response to complaints from Kickstarter backers who say the table top game company, also known as Soda Pop Miniatures, has failed to send them a game called “Super Dungeons Explore: Legends.”
The game raised more than $1 million on Kickstarter in 2015.
Full story here:
