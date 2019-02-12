Idaho Center, Nampa Civic Center get new leader. The latest changes in Valley business

The latest achievements by Treasure Valley people and companies, and business openings.
People
Spectra, which manages the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center, has promoted Andrew Luther to general manager of both. Tim Savona, the general manager since 2015, will move the Tyson Events Center & Orpheum Theater, another Spectra-managed property in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jennifer Mauk, office manager of Buy Idaho Inc., has been promoted to executive director. Sandy Anderson, the former executive director, has joined the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Companies
Randy and Teri Van Dyck have opened Capitol Contemporary Gallery at 451 S. Capitol Blvd. The gallery sells paintings, sculptures, photos, jewelry and furniture from 24 Idaho artists.
Comments