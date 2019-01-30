Replacements for a school and Ronald McDonald House, and more: What’s going up near you

Boise
The groundbreaking for a new Ronald McDonald House is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at 101 Warm Springs Ave. Gov. Brad Little plans to attend.
The Boise School District has applied to replace Pierce Park Elementary School with a new school on the site at 5015 N. Pierce Park Lane. The existing school was built in 1937 and has had four major additions, the last one in 1969. The new school will have nearly 50,000 square feet and will support up to 400 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Le Soleil Child Care has applied to locate a child care business for up to 40 children from infants to preschool age at 777 N. 4th St. The building, with 2,027 square feet, previously was used as offices for chiropractic and law practices. The business is expected to enroll up to a dozen children initially and grow to 35 to 40 over the next six months.
The Boise Airport seeks to rezone a 145-acre parcel at 150 W. Gowen Road. The parcel is mainly a gravel pit with vacant land surrounding it. The airport applied to use it for gravel mining and “general industrial use.”
Lindy Riebe seeks a conditional use permit to convert the residential space at 1409 N. 13th St. to an office, next door to Riebe’s Hyde Park Shoe Shop.
Kevin Cablik of CK Property Group LLC wants to build a 17-home development on 0.9 acres north of Kootenai Street, between Vista Avenue and Columbus Street.
Barber Valley Development seeks final approval for 34 lots as part of Harris Ranch at 3850 E. Warm Springs Avenue.
Wendy Klahr, owner of Elite Northwest Realty, wants to construct six single-family cottages at 1503 S. Chase St.
Charles Gibson is appealing the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of his proposed foothills developments, including one on 5125 N. Bogus Basin Road where he would like to annex 173.5 acres and build 20 homes.
Meridian
Sweet Zola’s Candy Shop is scheduled to open Monday, Feb. 4, at 917 N. Main St. Owner Cyndy Radovich said the store will be staffed primarily with employees who have developmental disabilities, and who will receive on-the-job training from an autism specialist.
Harvest Church wants to create a preschool for children ages 3 to 5 in the church, 831 W. Main St.
Real Life Church is seeking to bring a church and daycare to 1098 N. Hickory Ave.
Caldwell
The Canyon County Fairgrounds plans to build a 40,000-square-foot expo building on 12 acres on the corner of Stock Trail and Georgia Avenue. The building will be used to house 4-H activities and vendor space, and will feature a concrete floor, air conditioning and some office space. The Caldwell Planning and Zoning Committee plans a hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 S. 5th Ave.
Tim Kristovich of Kristy Construction wants to build a 16-acre residential neighborhood called Highlight Estates, which would include 50 single-family homes on Ustick Road between Dorman and Meadow avenues. The Caldwell Planning and Zoning Committee will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 S. 5th Ave.
