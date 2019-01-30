Business

Replacements for a school and Ronald McDonald House, and more: What’s going up near you

By John Sowell,

Kate Talerico, and

David Staats

January 30, 2019 12:34 PM

Mindy Plumlee, executive director of Boise’s Ronald McDonald House, sits next to the restaurant icon outside the entrance to the house on East Warm Springs Avenue. The house will be replaced by a new one that is about to be built just to the east.
Boise

The groundbreaking for a new Ronald McDonald House is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at 101 Warm Springs Ave. Gov. Brad Little plans to attend.

Ronald McDonald House.jpg
This drawing prepared by Cole Architects of Boise shows how the Ronald McDonald House proposed at 139 E. Warm Springs Ave. would look. The two-story building would accommodate 47 families while their children receive medical treatment. The current Ronald McDonald House, located steps away, can house 17 families and is often full.
Provided by the city of Boise


The Boise School District has applied to replace Pierce Park Elementary School with a new school on the site at 5015 N. Pierce Park Lane. The existing school was built in 1937 and has had four major additions, the last one in 1969. The new school will have nearly 50,000 square feet and will support up to 400 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Le Soleil Child Care has applied to locate a child care business for up to 40 children from infants to preschool age at 777 N. 4th St. The building, with 2,027 square feet, previously was used as offices for chiropractic and law practices. The business is expected to enroll up to a dozen children initially and grow to 35 to 40 over the next six months.

The Boise Airport seeks to rezone a 145-acre parcel at 150 W. Gowen Road. The parcel is mainly a gravel pit with vacant land surrounding it. The airport applied to use it for gravel mining and “general industrial use.”

Lindy Riebe seeks a conditional use permit to convert the residential space at 1409 N. 13th St. to an office, next door to Riebe’s Hyde Park Shoe Shop.

Kevin Cablik of CK Property Group LLC wants to build a 17-home development on 0.9 acres north of Kootenai Street, between Vista Avenue and Columbus Street.

Barber Valley Development seeks final approval for 34 lots as part of Harris Ranch at 3850 E. Warm Springs Avenue.

Wendy Klahr, owner of Elite Northwest Realty, wants to construct six single-family cottages at 1503 S. Chase St.

Charles Gibson is appealing the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of his proposed foothills developments, including one on 5125 N. Bogus Basin Road where he would like to annex 173.5 acres and build 20 homes.

Meridian

Sweet Zola’s Candy Shop is scheduled to open Monday, Feb. 4, at 917 N. Main St. Owner Cyndy Radovich said the store will be staffed primarily with employees who have developmental disabilities, and who will receive on-the-job training from an autism specialist.

Harvest Church wants to create a preschool for children ages 3 to 5 in the church, 831 W. Main St.

Real Life Church is seeking to bring a church and daycare to 1098 N. Hickory Ave.

Caldwell

The Canyon County Fairgrounds plans to build a 40,000-square-foot expo building on 12 acres on the corner of Stock Trail and Georgia Avenue. The building will be used to house 4-H activities and vendor space, and will feature a concrete floor, air conditioning and some office space. The Caldwell Planning and Zoning Committee plans a hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 S. 5th Ave.

Tim Kristovich of Kristy Construction wants to build a 16-acre residential neighborhood called Highlight Estates, which would include 50 single-family homes on Ustick Road between Dorman and Meadow avenues. The Caldwell Planning and Zoning Committee will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 S. 5th Ave.

John Sowell

Reporter John Sowell has worked for the Statesman since 2013. He covers business and growth issues. He grew up in Emmett and graduated from the University of Oregon.

Kate Talerico

Kate reports on West Ada and Canyon County for the Idaho Statesman. She previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Providence Business News. She has been published in The Atlantic and BuzzFeed News. Kate graduated from Brown University with a degree in urban studies.

