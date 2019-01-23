Youth Ranch names new CEO | Achievements in Treasure Valley business, 1/23/19 update

People
The Idaho Youth Ranch named Scott Curtis as CEO, succeeding interim CEO Jason Fry. Curtis was vice president and chief advancement officer of Treasure Valley YMCA and before that, executive director of Caldwell Family YMCA.
Mary Hughes will serve as acting director of the Idaho Department of Finance following the retirement of Gavin Gee. Hughes has worked at the department since 1990.
John Sahlberg, Boise Cascade’s senior vice president of human resources and general counsel, will retire March 1 after 37 years with the company.
Noteworthy
Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6 percent in December, the 16th consecutive month the rate has been at or below 3 percent, the state Department of Labor reported. The labor-force participation rate held steady at 63.4 percent.
The Idaho State Tax Commission recommends that Idahoans file tax returns starting Monday, Jan. 28, when it will start processing 2018 Idaho individual income tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service will begin processing federal returns the same day.
Comments