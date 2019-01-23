400 Nampa homes, 5 Eagle subdivisions, more: What’s coming to Treasure Valley near you

Boise
The Boise School District has applied to reconfigure an existing kitchen and cafeteria into classrooms at Hillside Junior High, 3536 W. Hill Road. It is estimated to cost $750,000. The project is part of a $7.8 million project to add a new gym and cafeteria and take care of maintenance needs. The work is expected to be completed toward the end of March.
The Strider Group, on behalf of Bimbo Bakeries, is seeking a permit to convert a vacant warehouse at 6707 W. Eisenman Road to a distribution warehouse and support office. It will take up 20,745 square feet.
Chatfield Architecture, on behalf of Vista Spa, is looking to create a spa with 5,000 square feet at 2340 S. Vista Ave.
Tobacco Connection is seeking a permit to install a cooler, humidor and checkout and display counters at a vacant space at 1521 S. Five Mile Road, in the Elms Park Shopping Center.
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 2620 W. State St., has applied to add a modular classroom.
Nampa
Shawn Brownlee of Trilogy Development and Corey Barton are seeking to build 409 single family homes on 136 acres for their New York Landing subdivision. The parcel is located east of Southside Blvd. on the north side of Alma Lane. The city previously signed a development agreement with Lance Thueson of Triple Crown Development, but the project was never developed.
Russell Leone, of Leone Development LLC, is requesting a permit to operate a firearms business out of his home at 1110 S. Bonneville Dr., where he would assemble custom rifles and store small amounts of inventory. Jeffrey Nobles is seeking the same kind of permit for his business at 3422 Red Sunset Maple Dr., but the Nampa School Distrct wrote in opposition of the project, since the business is within 1,000 feet of a school.
Richard Evans is looking to annex a 24-acre parcel owned by Russell Hunemiller on the north side of Cherry Lane west of Northside Boulevard to heavy industrial to construct a warehouse.
James Wylie is seeking a permit to build three 24-unit apartment buildings, totaling 72 units, at 16056 N. Merchant Way on a three-acre parcel. The project would include 54 two-bedroom two-bath units, nine three-bedroom two-bath units, and nine one-bedroom units. It would include 147 parking spaces.
Eagle
The Eagle City Council is slated to approve the final plat for 35 buildable lots in the Lakemoor Subdivision, located at the southeast corner of East Eagles Gate Drive and South Eagle Road. The developer is C&O Development, Inc, whose directors are Dennis and Matthew Baker of Dennis M. Baker & Associates.
Justin Martin of Legacy Development is requesting to plat out 26 buildable lots for a 10-acre addition to its subdivision, called Snoqualmie Village. The planned community, located on Floating Feather Road west of Linder Road, features a 26-acre executive golf course.
Yellowjacket Development Inc., registered to Chad Bowers of Eagle, is requesting the final approval for its 18-home planned development, Park Lane Estates, on 11.23 acres on the southeast corner of West Beacon Light Road and North Park Lane at 2686 North Park Lane.
Jerron Langston of Hollyhock Estates is looking to annex seven acres on 2220 N. Lanewood Road and plat seven buildable lots.
Thomas Turgeon and Dawn Kelly are requesting to annex their property into Eagle and get approval to build a two-lot subdivision at 2700 N. Meridian Road.
Kuna
Trilogy Development is seeking to annex 60 acres on East Hubbard Road and North Locust Grove Road into Kuna, and divide the parcel into lots for 253 single-family homes for its development, Ledgestone Subdivision.
Corey Barton, via Endurance Holdings LLC, is seeking to divide two acres on the northwest corner of West Ardell Road and North School Avenue into 11 total lots, including eight multifamily lots and three common lots.
