Amazon sought a permit to open a bookstore in Meridian. Then this happened.

Amazon planned last March to open a bookstore at The Village at Meridian. But it appears the book giant has abandoned the idea.
Caleb Hood, Planning Division manager for the city of Meridian, said Thursday that his office will send a letter next week informing Amazon that its building-permit application has expired.
The application said the store would be located at Suite 180 at 3540 E. Longwing Lane. The suite is near Fountain Square, next to the Anthropologie clothing store.
The city completed its review of Amazon’s application in April, Hood said in response to a Statesman inquiry made Tuesday. Amazon needed only to submit a cost estimate for the work, which forms the basis for fees charged by the city, for the permit to be issued.
“We never heard back from their architect,” Hood said.
The city later informed the company that the permit was set to expire, but it did not respond, he said.
On Tuesday, Hugh Crawford, general manager for The Village at Meridian, told the Statesman, “The Amazon bookstore at The Village is not happening right now.”
Alexandra Woodworth, Amazon Books’ public-relatoins manager, did not reply to an email.
