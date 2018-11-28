St. Vincent de Paul needs more toys to meet demand for Christmas giveaway for children

St. Vincent de Paul expects to hand out free toys to 2,000 children this holiday season. Vouchers are available from the Catholic volunteer organization allowing parents to pick out one gift and a couple of stocking stuffers for each of their children. Toys are available at this store at 2110 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise, along with St. Vincent thrift stores in Mountain Home and Caldwell, through Dec. 22. Provided by St. Vincent de Paul