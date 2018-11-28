St. Vincent de Paul expects to hand out free toys to 2,000 children this holiday season. Vouchers are available from the Catholic volunteer organization allowing parents to pick out one gift and a couple of stocking stuffers for each of their children. Toys are available at this store at 2110 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise, along with St. Vincent thrift stores in Mountain Home and Caldwell, through Dec. 22.
St. Vincent de Paul expects to hand out free toys to 2,000 children this holiday season. Vouchers are available from the Catholic volunteer organization allowing parents to pick out one gift and a couple of stocking stuffers for each of their children. Toys are available at this store at 2110 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise, along with St. Vincent thrift stores in Mountain Home and Caldwell, through Dec. 22. Provided by St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul expects to hand out free toys to 2,000 children this holiday season. Vouchers are available from the Catholic volunteer organization allowing parents to pick out one gift and a couple of stocking stuffers for each of their children. Toys are available at this store at 2110 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise, along with St. Vincent thrift stores in Mountain Home and Caldwell, through Dec. 22. Provided by St. Vincent de Paul

Business

St. Vincent de Paul needs more toys to meet demand for Christmas giveaway for children

By John Sowell

jsowell@idahostatesman.com

November 28, 2018 11:47 AM

Last year, St. Vincent de Paul handed out toys to nearly 1,400 children from Southwestern Idaho during the Christmas holiday season.

This year, the need is expected to be even greater. The Catholic volunteer organization expects to provide toys to more than 2,000 kids over the next month.

Because of the increased demand, more toys are needed for children ages 12 to 18, April Neale, a St. Vincent’s spokeswoman, said in a news release.

They can be dropped off at St. Vincent de Paul stores in Boise, Meridian, Caldwell and Mountain Home. Donors will receive a coupon for 25 percent off thrift-store purchases.

Toys have also been donated by area churches, service organizations and businesses.

Parents of children up to age 18 can obtain vouchers that allow them to come to the St. Vincent de Paul toy store at 2110 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise and pick up gifts for their children. They are able to choose one toy and a couple of stocking stuffers per child.

Toys are also available through the voucher program at St. Vincent’s Mountain Home thrift store at 250 E. 5th N. St. and the Caldwell thrift store at 3719 E. Cleveland Blvd.

Toys can be picked up at all three locations from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through Saturday, Dec. 22.

Vouchers can be obtained by calling (208) 331-2208. Canyon County residents should call (208) 559-2294.

The Southwest Idaho chapter of St. Vincent de Paul primarily works to fight homelessness and hunger and helps newly released prisoners re-enter society. It operates seven thrift stores in Southwestern Idaho.

  Comments  