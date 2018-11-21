Want to own the heart of Boise’s Bown Crossing? It’s for sale. Price in eight figures

One of the Boise’s trendiest commercial districts is for sale.
Tree City Investments, which has owned the four main buildings at Bown Crossing for the past three years, has put them up for sale. The buildings are clustered at South Bown Way and East Riverwalk Drive.
The company is seeking $12.7 million, according to a sales brochure from Colliers International. The purchase would include the buildings housing Flat Bread Neapolitan Pizzeria, the Tavern at Bown Crossing, Bier Thirty Bottle & Bistro, Locavore and Cravin’s Candy Emporium.
Other businesses in the buildings include Habitat Veterinary Hospital, Eastside Cycles, Elements Massage, Boise Diamond Ring, Edward Jones, Templeton Real Estate Group and LKV Architects.
Bown Crossing’s first commercial tenants opened for business in February 2005. The buildings were part of a 35-acre mixed-use development that included 91 homes, lofts and townhouses. They feature storefronts set close to the street, with parking in back.
ZZZZ Ventures built the commercial buildings and owned them until 2015, when they were sold to Tree City, headed by Charles Ellis of Hailey.
Sales agents for Colliers did not return phone calls seeking comment. News of the sales offer was first reported by Boisedev.com.
