St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center lets many patients stay at home

St. Luke's patients can now talk to a nurse or doctor via two-way video conferencing with the new Virtual Care Center based in Boise. The system also allows for intensive care unit RNs to monitor area ICU patients remotely to aid nurses on duty.
By
Up Next
St. Luke's patients can now talk to a nurse or doctor via two-way video conferencing with the new Virtual Care Center based in Boise. The system also allows for intensive care unit RNs to monitor area ICU patients remotely to aid nurses on duty.
By

Business

0828 virtual care

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

August 27, 2018 08:11 PM

  Comments  