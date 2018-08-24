Pacific Northwest homes continue to appreciate. Here’s how Boise is doing.

Big jumps in home values continued across Washington state this past spring, with Boise among the areas posting the largest increases in the U.S.
Home appreciation rose 15.6 percent in the second quarter compared to a year ago for the Boise metro area, according to a new report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. That’s the second-highest year-over-year increase among the 245 metro areas listed for that time period, trailing only Las Vegas.
This follows a strong first quarter for the Boise real estate market. In the first three months of 2018 Boise had the highest year-over-year home value increase, rising 15.3 percent.
Several Pacific Northwest metro areas were in the top 10 for year-over-year home appreciation increases. Tacoma, Wash., was third highest in the U.S. at 14.9 percent, Bremerton, Wash., fourth at 14.4 percent, Seattle sixth at 13.7 percent, Bellingham, Wash., eighth at 13.1 percent and Wenatchee, Wash., ninth at 12.6 percent.
While home appreciation is still rising rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, it is starting to slow down in other parts of the U.S., according to the report. Across the U.S., home values rose 6.5 percent in the past year.
William Doerner, a supervisory economist for the agency, said recent mortgage rate increases could be a factor in the national slowdown.
“Rates are still inexpensive from a historical standpoint, but their bump-up appears to have gently pressed the brakes on house price increases,” Doerner said in a news release accompanying the data.
