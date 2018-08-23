Agent’s flier offers Boise North Face space for lease. Here’s what store, landlord say

An outdoor gear and clothing retailer says it has no plans to leave Downtown Boise, despite a real estate listing showing space available on two floors the store rents.
The North Face has operated from the Mode Building, built in 1895 at 8th and Idaho streets since 2008. A spokeswoman says it isn’t going anywhere.
“While the store is not closing, we are doing a store redesign and evolving the space,” Michaela Hardy told the Idaho Statesman by email Thursday from company headquarters in Alameda, California.
The company will vacate the building’s second floor and reorganize its sales areas on the ground floor. That, Hardy said, follows The North Face’s typical store layout on a single floor.
Details are still in the planning stage, Hardy said.
A marketing flier from Thorton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate, which represents the building’s owner, the Baum Realty Group of Chicago, says 8,268 square feet of space is available starting Sept. 18 on two floors at 802 W. Idaho St. That is The North Face’s address. The lease solicitation was first reported by BoiseDev.com.
Photographs in the flier show both the ground floor space used by The North Face and the second floor. It also includes floor plan drawings for both floors.
David Baum, CEO of Baum Realty Group, said late Thursday that the real estate listing was in error.
“The tenant is not going anywhere,” he said in a voicemail message. “We’re looking at the possibility of reclaiming some second-floor space.”
The Mode Ltd., a high-class department store, operated from the three-story wood-and-brick building from its opening until it closed in October 1991.
The North Face completed an extensive remodeling before it moved in, modernizing the building and earning a gold certification from a group called Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. LEED certification recognizes implementation of green construction practices.
