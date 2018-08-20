Saint Al’s exec who left in July is back, to replace her former boss

Less than two months since she left, former hospital executive Odette Bolano is back at Saint Alphonsus.
The health system announced Monday that Bolano is returning from Florida to be CEO of the Saint Alphonsus Health System, a job recently held by Rodney Reider. Reider’s sudden departure was announced earlier this month.
Bolano previously ran the system’s largest operation, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Employees were told of her rehire in an email Monday morning.
“The search for a SARMC president will continue, and in the meantime, Odette will serve in both the roles as [health system] CEO and SARMC president,” the internal email said.
The Statesman has asked Saint Alphonsus spokespeople for comment on the recent leadership changes.
Bolano became president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center — which encompasses the system’s Ada County hospital and clinics — in 2015. She left in early July for a job at a large oncology business based in Florida.
“After the CEO opening was announced, she received multiple messages from physicians, colleagues and community leaders to consider returning to Saint Alphonsus,” a news release from Saint Al’s said.
That led to “extensive discussions” with Saint Al’s parent company, Trinity Health, and the health system’s board.
“For the people of Idaho and Oregon, this is the best possible outcome for a new CEO,” said Darrel Anderson, chair of the health system’s board of directors, calling Bolano “a strategic, innovative leader and a trusted partner with our physicians, leaders, colleagues and our community.”
Bolano was “touched by the outpouring I received from across the Saint Alphonsus Health System and the community, which led me to answer the call to serve this regional ministry,” she said. “The outreach from so many caused me to reflect on how much I believe in our mission, our people-centered focused care and the communities we serve. I’m fortunate to be able to once again work alongside a very talented team who shares the same values, commitment and dedication to the legacy to serve others. Together we will continue to build on our momentum of strategic growth while continually providing safe, high-quality care.”
Bolano started her health care career as a nurse and held several positions in health care administration before joining Saint Al’s.
Bolano’s earlier departure was announced in mid-June; her last day was in early July. The above headline has been updated to reflect that timeline.
Comments