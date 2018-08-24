Micron engineer has more patents than Thomas Edison. Really.
Gurtej S. Sandhu, an engineer at Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, says patents are a byproduct of his work on memory-chip technology. He has earned 1,299 U.S.patents by the latest count, the seventh-most of anyone in the world.
Downtown apartment building The Fowler's mural, by Portland artist David Carmack Lewis, offers a visual ode to Boise's Central Addition history and architecture. This is Lewis' second mural in Boise for developers LocalConstruct.
Health officials recommend adults 50 and older get a new, more effective vaccine for shingles called Shingrix. But it's been in such high demand nationwide that it's caused a shortage for many pharmacies.
Artist Justin Abel, owner of the Academy of Art and Apprenticeship, opened the new space to create a center for small business education and a clinical setting to teach proper and safe tattooing, piercing and body modification practices.
The new Albertsons on Broadway Avenue has two stories, fresh-baked goods made from scratch, cheese made from scratch or carved in the store from blocks, an upstairs bar and dozens of other features Albertsons is trying out for the first time.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
Walmart is testing robots built by Bossa Nova Robotics, to check store inventory as it scans shelves, then relay the information back to staff. It is not yet known when the robots will be at local stores.