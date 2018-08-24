Micron engineer has more patents than Thomas Edison. Really.

Gurtej S. Sandhu, an engineer at Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, says patents are a byproduct of his work on memory-chip technology. He has earned 1,299 U.S.patents by the latest count, the seventh-most of anyone in the world.
By
