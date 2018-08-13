People coming to Boise see house prices and say, ‘Oh my goodness. I had no idea.’

These two new homes, at 6120 and 6140 W. Primrose St., are being offered for $289,900 each. They are located on the Boise Bench north of West Fairview Avenue and west of North Curtis Street. They feature two master bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom downstairs, with three bathrooms. The median sales price for the 60 homes sold on the Bench in July was $249,950. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com