Boise Police Department

Boise police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Police say Cole, 26, was headed downtown from his residence on the Boise Bench and has not been seen since. He is 6-feet tall, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. His last name was not provided.

If you have information on Cole’s whereabouts, contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 343-2677.