Caldwell police seek help in search for homeless man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago

The Caldwell Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last heard from nearly two weeks ago.
Dallas Ivon Gray, 69, lives out of his vehicle, according to his family, and was last seen in the parking lot of a business on the 5100 block of Cleveland Boulevard. His vehicle was discovered in the same area with his belongings inside of it, according to a press release. Gray’s family told police that it was unusual for him to not be in contact with them. Gray also has health problems, his family said.
Gray is approximately 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with a white pony tail and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both shoulders as well.
If you have information on Gray’s whereabouts, contact police at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
