Nampa police searching for Shasta Groene and her 2 children

Shasta Groene, a North Idaho woman who survived abduction and the murder of her family in 2005, is missing, according to a Twitter post from the Nampa Police Department.
Groene, 22, was last seen with her two children, Lorenzo and Omari, on Friday at the Walmart on 12th Avenue between 3 and 6 p.m. Lorenzo and Omari are missing as well, according to police. Groene is considered missing/endangered.
Groene’s mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed by Joseph Duncan in 2005 in Coeur d’Alene. Duncan broke into the family’s home, killed her mother, stepfather and one brother and abducted Groene and another brother, Dylan. Duncan later killed Dylan in front of Groene.
Duncan was captured after he took Groene to a restaurant, where a waitress recognized her and called authorities, according to previous Statesman reporting.
Groene pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of injury to a child in 2018 and was sentenced to probation. According to court records, Groene left “methamphetamine where (a child) could ingest it, and that she also left the drug in close proximity to a month-old baby.”
If you have information on Groene or her children’s whereabouts, contact Nampa police at 208-465-2257.
