University of Idaho: Professor is barred from campus, call 911 if you see her

The University of Idaho issued a Vandal Alert on Wednesday morning indicating that journalism professor Denise Bennett has been barred from the Moscow campus.
The full alert reads: “Denise Bennett has been barred from Moscow Campus. Recent admittance to police of meth use and access to firearms. If seen on campus, call 911.”
Bennett was placed on administrative leave effective last Thursday. The tenured mass media professor has worked at the university since 2006.
U of I Director of Communications Jodi Walker told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that Bennett’s alleged meth use only recently came to light and did not factor into the school’s decision to place her on leave last week. Walker said the decision to issue the alert was made by school President Chuck Staben.
When asked whether the allegation of meth use in the alert exposes the university to a potential lawsuit, Walker said she “couldn’t even begin to speculate.”
“That’s not a concern at this point — safety of our students, our faculty and staff is first and foremost our priority at this point,” Walker said.
