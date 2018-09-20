Meridian council considers anti-discrimination ordinance: Overdue or unnecessary?

Liz Keyes, 18, (with sign) and Ghanda Hendryx, 18, were among several hundred people who rallied at and walked around the Capitol in 2015 in support of Add the Words, a month after the House State Affairs Committee held a hearing and voted against the bill. The bill would have added anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Idahoans statewide. Meridian is weighing whether to institute an anti-discrimination ordinance in Idaho’s second-biggest city. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman