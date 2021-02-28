‘Love begets love’: Try to treat all others, even enemies, in a Christlike manner

Glenna Christensen Idaho Statesman

Over the past three decades I have written numerous columns. Even without counting, I know that the majority of them have dealt with or referenced the second great commandment, that we love our neighbor as ourselves. Though people are familiar with that commandment and it is quoted often, little mention is made of its enlargement.

Jesus said, “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

“But I say unto you, Love your enemies; bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” (Matthew 5:43-44)

Following a year marked by a great deal of stress from the pandemic, social and civic unrest arising from political rhetoric, and anger over inequality in our society, this seems an appropriate time to give attention to loving our enemies.

Although it may be too simplistic, I think a great deal of the stress and contention exhibited in 2020 arises from our own egocentricity. There is a very old, but strongly held view, that “I am right, and if you disagree, you are wrong.” And in some cases, based on that view, “you are my enemy.”

Loving our family, friends and those who agree with us and share our beliefs is easy. The other part, loving your enemy, is difficult.

The first step to loving others is to talk with and listen to them. Listening should include trying to understand what they believe. (Arguing doesn’t count.) When we can understand people, it removes some of the barriers to loving them.

President Dallin H. Oaks, of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, quoted the Prophet Joseph Smith, who taught that “it is a time-honored adage that love begets love. Let us pour forth love — show forth our kindness unto all mankind.”

A later president of the LDS Church, Howard W. Hunter, taught: “The world in which we live would benefit greatly if men and women everywhere would exercise the pure love of Christ, which is kind, meek and lovely. It is without envy or pride. ... It seeks nothing in return. ... It has no place for bigotry, hatred or violence.”

The Old Testament Prophet Micah discussed man’s inability to ever make restitution to God for the least of sin. Rather, we are redeemed from our sins only through Christ’s atonement. In return, Micah asked, “(W)hat doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?” (Micah 6:8)

Elder Dale G. Renlund explains, “To do justly means acting honorably with God and with other people. ... We act honorably with others by loving mercy.” He continues, “Loving mercy means that we do not just love the mercy God extends to us; we delight that God extends the same mercy to others. And we follow His example.”

The Lord has said, “Ye shall not esteem one flesh above another, or one man shall not think himself above another.” (Mosiah 23:7)

A second step toward loving people is recognizing that even with our differences, we are all beloved children of God. The next step is obvious: treating others as Christ would do.

Elder Renlund says that “to be Christlike, a person loves mercy. People who love mercy are not judgmental; they manifest compassion for others, especially for those who are less fortunate; they are gracious, kind and honorable. These individuals treat everyone with love and understanding, regardless of characteristics such as race, gender, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and tribal, clan or national differences. These are superseded by Christlike love.”

It is apparent that learning to love our enemies, or simply those who are different from us, will be a long-term, even lifetime, goal. It will not be easy. But I believe that as we listen to, try to understand and treat others in a Christlike manner, our lives will be happier and less stressful.