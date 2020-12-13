Faith: Reflecting at Christmastime why our savior Jesus was delivered to us as a baby

When God came to Earth to intervene in the pitiful human condition, why did he come as a baby? The baby is such a focal point of our nativity celebrations that we sometimes forget that God’s greatest act of love took place in a very natural manner. The birth of a baby among the crowd of pilgrims who came to Bethlehem to register for taxation would not have been unexpected.

Babies are born every day in about every circumstance imaginable, all over the world. So the birth of a baby that evening on the outskirts of Bethlehem would hardly have caused any kind of stir among the people. Some might have felt bad that any child had to be born in an animal shelter, but mothers have been forced to give birth in a lot of unsanitary places.

Initially, the only people who knew something extraordinary had taken place that night, besides Joseph and Mary, were some shepherd lads camping in the hills outside of town while watching over their sheep. They were surprised by an angel who announced that the savior, Christ the Lord, had been born in the city of David. They were invited to be the first to worship, and were given two keys of how they could find him. First, he was identified as a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes; and second, he would be lying in a manger, the feed trough of animals.

The whole improbable night was confirmed when their search revealed a peasant family from Nazareth huddled by a feed trough in which their newborn baby was cradled. These young men could not help but worship at the cradle, and upon leaving, could not refrain from telling everyone of their most unusual experience. But everyone who heard found their story hard to believe. First, they couldn’t believe that God had actually sent their long-awaited Messiah, as the prophets had promised for centuries. And second, no one expected him to come as a baby! They assumed he would come in a more majestic fashion than a weak, dependent, suckling, vulnerable baby.

Why didn’t the deliverer come as a handsome adult of about 30 years old, muscular and fit? That would be more appropriate candidate for a deliverer! Maybe some thought he would descend from heaven with a glorious host of angels accompanying him. That would have sent everyone scurrying for cover. But he certainly blindsided the world when the savior arrived as a baby! Why?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

First, the prophet Isaiah predicted he would come through the womb of a mother (7:14; 9:6; 49:1). He had to come through the normal channels of entry into the human family in order to save us from the curse of our sins (Romans 5:19) and fear of death (Hebrews 2:14). But another reason was so he could get close to us. Ask Mary how close the savior was as he developed in her womb or nursed at her breast. Look at the reaction of everyone at his birth. The old priest Simeon wanted to take the baby in his arms as he praised God for sending hope to the world.

It was always God’s plan to send the savior into the human family as a baby so people would draw near to touch and kiss him. If he came as a mighty prophet or warrior, people would have kept their distance out of fear and respect. But he came as a baby so people would not be afraid to draw near him. No one feels threatened by a baby. In order to save us, the savior had to be near us, get down in our mess, and be intimate with us.

So this Christmas season, when you read the ancient story, watch a dramatic presentation or hear a familiar carol, the baby bids us to come near, like the shepherds, the Magi, and bow in worship. If you will have the faith to open your arms to hold the baby, you might hear the whisper of heaven saying, “I love you this much to come this far to be this near to you!”