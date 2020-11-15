LDS Church ready to #LightTheWorld in December. Why wait? Be of service to others now

Glenna Christensen Idaho Statesman

We are nearing the end of a long and challenging year. In addition to the myriad trials of the pandemic, political rhetoric and racial demonstrations have divided us. Destruction from earthquakes, hurricanes and wildfires has fueled communal frustration through events over which we have little control.

Add the onset of winter, with shorter days and diminishing opportunity to bask in the sun, and it seems a perfect formula for feelings of doom and gloom.

One way of fighting the winter doldrums is trying to improve the part of the situation that we can affect. In this case, while we have no control over the weather or natural disasters, and little over COVID-19, we can work on our attitudes. I believe that reaching out to others can help mend the divisiveness.

We need to be more tolerant. We need to accept that being different or having different opinions is not wrong. Being intolerant or engaging in harmful behavior based on those beliefs is wrong.

Meeting and reaching out to people who believe differently than we do does not require either party to compromise religious or political beliefs or their way of life. It simply means that we are trying to understand one another.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently spoke at the University of Southern California on building bridges across our differences. He stated:

“The effort to throw off traditions of distrust and pettiness and truly see one another with new eyes — to see each other not as aliens or adversaries but as fellow travelers, brothers and sisters, and children of God — is one of the most challenging while at the same time most rewarding and ennobling experiences of our human existence.”

Among the tools we need are a desire to understand, a willingness to listen and the ability to withhold judgment. The most important tools are love and service.

When Jesus gave the parable of the Good Samaritan, he was teaching about reaching across our differences to serve one another. He did not teach that we should all be the same. He taught that we should love our neighbor without regard to nationality, religion or other differences.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus told his disciples, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your father which is in heaven” (Matt. 5:4,6).

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Christ ministered to the poor, the sick, the hungry and the homeless — and so can we. Gifts of service, no matter how small, can bring light into our lives and the lives of others.

Service given with love and respect allows the recipient to feel both recognized and valued as part of the community. Serving others can mend broken hearts and bridge differences.

While we may not be able to solve the world’s problems, a listening ear, a helping hand, a smile of encouragement or word of understanding may ease another’s burdens. And focusing on serving others can make our own challenges seem lighter.

For the past four years, the LDS Church has promoted Light The World during December. #LightTheWorld is an invitation to join others in a worldwide effort to touch lives by emulating the Savior.

We needn’t wait till December to light the world, or limit service to just part of the year. Find ways to reach out to others despite the challenges of this pandemic. Paint a smile on that mask and let your light shine!