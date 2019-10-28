Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Oct. 28-Nov. 4)

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Mae from the Meridian Canine Rescue

Sweet to the bone! That describes our girl Mae. Be careful — she knows how to use those beautiful brown eyes to her advantage! Mae is a 2-year-old, athletic girl who loves spending time outdoors, so an active family that enjoys long walks would be best suited for this girl. Using her nose, wading in water, and exploring new territory are the things that make her happiest.

If you get her some squeaky toys and play a bit of tug with her, you will definitely be in her good graces. Mae is a smart lady and learns pretty fast. Sit, shake, down, wave, roll over? No problem! Want to teach her more? Just bring out some treats, and she’ll show you what she’s got! Mae does great with other dogs. Initial greetings are sometimes a little hard on her, depending on the place and the situation. She can be reactive toward other dogs when on leash, but she is working on her leash manners.

Mae does not get along well with cats, as she likes to play a game of “Tag you’re it!” — and the cats, not so much. We believe Mae would be good with older kids. Being an enthusiastic young lady, she can be too rough for smaller children. Mae is crate and house trained.

Well, there you have it. If you’re looking for perfection covered in fur, Mae is your girl! Meet-and-greets are by appointment only, so please contact the Meridian Canine Rescue at 208-794-0944 or adopt@meridianrescue.org to schedule a day and time.

Mae the dog is available for adoption through the Meridian Canine Rescue. Meridian Canine Rescue

Meet Louie from Simply Cats

Louie is my name, and sweetness is my game! I am a handsome, 5-year-old, ready for my next chapter in life. I was adopted as a kitten from Simply Cats but an unexpected move my adopter was unprepared for forced me back here. I can start out a little shy, but once I get to know you, I’m pretty much a shadow. I’m looking for a lap to keep warm and someone to pet and brush me.

I had a tail injury from a brush with the outdoors so an indoor home would work best for me. It doesn’t hurt or affect me. In fact, it’s pretty cute. I have a little bobtail now and wag it like a dog when I’m happy! I love looking at the birds so a window seat in your home would be nice. I was the only cat in my previous home but get along well with my roommates here at Simply Cats. I really am just a sweet boy looking for my forever home and humans.

Would you set aside some time to come meet me? I’m in Room 11 at Simply Cats. If you don’t find me inside my room, look out on the catio. When I see you, I’ll make sure you know I’m there with my cute little meows.

Louie the cat is available for adoption at Simply Cats. Simply Cats