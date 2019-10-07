Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Oct. 7-Oct. 13)

SHARE COPY LINK

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Tess from the Meridian Canine Rescue

Oh, this girl. She hopped off transport and got to work investigating all of the new, exciting Idaho smells. Her nose has barely left the ground.

Tess is about a year old and a new arrival from a partner shelter. She waited quite a while for a home, which is crazy because she’s just about the sweetest girl ever. We’re hoping her forever family is somewhere nearby and eager to welcome her into their lives.

The previous shelter reports that Tess rides well in a car and gets along with dogs and kids. We haven’t introduced her to any dogs or kids here yet, but you’re more than welcome to bring the whole family to meet her. Tess walks pretty well on leash. She likes to follow the scents wherever they take her, but every so often, she’ll stop to check in with you.

This girl is fond of leaning against your legs, resting her beautiful chin on your lap, and enjoying a chest rub. Come meet Tess at the Meridian Canine Rescue during open hours.

Meet Dawn from Simply Cats

My name is Dawn, and “stunning” is the best word to describe me. I’m all gray. Like, really, deep gray and so, so soft. I loved my previous owner, but pretty much only her. I’m like a one human at a time kind of cat.

I did like my former feline roomie at home and do OK with my new mates at Simply Cats. I wasn’t, however, fond of the kids in the home. Like kids sometimes do, I was provoked, so I admit, I could be a bit reactive. I’m just not the type of cat that likes to be picked up and carried around like a baby. It also didn’t help when a dog was added to my household. Those canine things made me nervous.

But playful? Yes! I love wand toys, anything resembling bugs, birds or mice! Oh, and your ponytail holders! I love to sleep on soft beds and blankets and am a big fan of the scratching post invention. I am affectionate, just not overly so. But then, it’s possible I just haven’t met the real love of my life yet.

I’d love it if you’d stop in Room 1 at Simply Cats and ask for “Dawn.” It’s possible I’ll be at the door waiting for you, or sometimes, if I see a human I really want to interview, I’ll paw at the door to get their attention. We can talk about what life would look like, you and me. Overall, I don’t ask for much. Food, water, shelter, love & sometimes just a little bit of space. If that sounds like a match for you, you can count on my loyalty.