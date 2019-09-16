Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Sept. 16-Sept. 22)

Dog caught in a trap? It’s easy to open them. Here’s how Angel Lovan, with Idaho Trappers Association, demonstrates how to release your dog if it gets caught in a restraining trap. It's not complicated, but it's going to be easier if you understand how it works — before it happens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Angel Lovan, with Idaho Trappers Association, demonstrates how to release your dog if it gets caught in a restraining trap. It's not complicated, but it's going to be easier if you understand how it works — before it happens.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Russell from Meridian Canine Rescue

Our dear boy Russell is a one-year-old wiggly, smiley, ever so happy bundle of love. He is not able to hear with his ears, but he most definitely hears with his heart. He adores snuggles, and belly rubs, and playing in the sprinklers, but most of all, he just wants to be with his people.

He is happy every second of every day and is a staff and volunteer favorite because of the snowball effect his attitude has. Russell is learning richer social skills with other dogs and has had some really fun and heartwarming play dates with other dogs while here at the rescue.

In a past home, a canine friend tried to dominate him relating to food and other resources, so Russell may need some help in his new home when it comes to living with another dog. He adores time with people and seems happiest when not left alone for long periods. Russell will need to be supervised and shown patience while he learns house rules in his forever home.

So what do you say? Would you be willing to open your heart and your home to the sweetest fluff of love on the planet? In exchange, he promises to love you forever.

Russell the dog is available for adoption through the Meridian Canine Rescue. Meridian Canine Rescue

Meet Penelope from Simply Cats

A huge hello to you! I like to make conversation in a big way! First, my name is Penelope, affectionately known as “Nels” around the shelter, and I am looking for my forever home! I just appeared one day, hungry and pregnant, and appealed to some nice humans for help. Luckily for me, I got to come to Simply Cats. I was immediately sent to a foster home, where I had five kittens. All of my babies have been adopted, but I’m still here waiting for my human(s) to see how special I am.

I’m confident and playful, but do have stressors! I’m not really a fan of being alone. I just want to be in the same room with you and talk about our day. I’ll admit, other cats aren’t really my favorite, which is why I stay center stage in the blue kennels at Simply Cats. I can get along for the most part, but when it comes to sharing attention, or food (I love food), I can get a little snarky. I’m working on that. I hear staff talk about me possibly being a good fit with dogs. I’m willing to give it a shot as I do walk really nicely on a harness and love outings!

Would you come by and meet me? I’m ready for my next chapter and sure hope it’s with you! I deserve a soft place to land, or so I’ve been told. The staff at Simply Cats think I’m pretty special.